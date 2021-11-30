RMR Wealth Builders Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,587,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 19.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.30.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $223.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.21. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $228.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

