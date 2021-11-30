RMR Wealth Builders Raises Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.5% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX stock opened at $57.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

