Bank of America Co. (BAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Bank of America has raised its dividend payment by 84.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bank of America has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of America to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.43.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of America stock. Camden National Bank increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.