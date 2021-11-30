Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Amundi acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $986,948,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,706,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,407,000 after buying an additional 1,779,157 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,918,000 after buying an additional 1,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,478,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,606,000 after buying an additional 1,162,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,957,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,159,000 after buying an additional 1,072,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $164.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $166.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

