Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Down 41.6% in November

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,200 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the October 31st total of 377,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $13.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

