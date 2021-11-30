RigoBlock Market Capitalization Tops $3.14 Million (GRG)

RigoBlock (CURRENCY:GRG) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last seven days, RigoBlock has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. RigoBlock has a market cap of $3.14 million and $4,994.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RigoBlock coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00001992 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00064732 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00071970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00093806 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,630.12 or 0.07941775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,309.83 or 1.00015360 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

RigoBlock Coin Profile

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,701,063 coins. RigoBlock’s official website is rigoblock.com . RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here . RigoBlock’s official message board is medium.com/rigoblock . The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling RigoBlock

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RigoBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RigoBlock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RigoBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

