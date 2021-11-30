Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the October 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENVA shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enova International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. Enova International has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39. Enova International had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $320.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enova International will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $60,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 8,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $292,522.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,979 shares of company stock worth $1,403,388 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 1,525.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 18.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Enova International by 106,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

