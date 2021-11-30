PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in PayPal were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $187.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.43 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.10 and its 200-day moving average is $264.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

