Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 617,580 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,753,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617,580 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.9% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 2.49% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $36,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCL. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of BSCL opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09.

