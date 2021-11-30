-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. Alkaline Water posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million.

NYSE WTER opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. Alkaline Water has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

