Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Bank of Stockton’s 4th Largest Position

Bank of Stockton trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 5.6% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $18,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,599,000 after buying an additional 313,651 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 64,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,041,000. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 92,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BIV opened at $88.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.75 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.