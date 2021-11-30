Roubaix Capital LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Roubaix Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 42,769 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.54% of Unifi worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the 1st quarter worth about $1,262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the 1st quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unifi stock opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $380.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.87. Unifi, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $195.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.60 million. Unifi had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

