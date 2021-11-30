DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Stock analysts at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 87.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DHX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

DHX stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.30.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,055,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 35,848 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,354,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 243,834 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

