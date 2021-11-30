Bank of Stockton Sells 185 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bank of Stockton trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up approximately 0.7% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $266,947,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,350,000 after acquiring an additional 549,700 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $126,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,873,000 after acquiring an additional 358,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,701,000 after buying an additional 316,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.06.

NYSE PH opened at $309.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $305.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $247.41 and a fifty-two week high of $334.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

