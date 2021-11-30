Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navigator had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 0.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

NYSE NVGS opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $447.15 million, a PE ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41. Navigator has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $12.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navigator stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Navigator worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

