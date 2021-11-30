Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Head to Head Analysis

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) and Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accuray has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

78.2% of Accuray shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Silk Road Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Accuray shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Silk Road Medical and Accuray, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical 0 2 2 0 2.50 Accuray 0 0 1 0 3.00

Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus target price of $57.75, suggesting a potential upside of 38.69%. Given Silk Road Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Silk Road Medical is more favorable than Accuray.

Profitability

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Accuray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical -54.99% -52.81% -30.40% Accuray -1.85% 3.19% 0.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Accuray’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical $75.23 million 19.32 -$47.37 million ($1.51) -27.58 Accuray $396.29 million 1.15 -$6.31 million ($0.08) -62.88

Accuray has higher revenue and earnings than Silk Road Medical. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silk Road Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Accuray beats Silk Road Medical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About Accuray

Accuray, Inc. is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy. The company was founded by John R. Adler in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

