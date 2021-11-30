Roubaix Capital LLC Buys New Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 222,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,000. Gates Industrial comprises 2.4% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Gates Industrial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,577,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,793,000 after buying an additional 267,946 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,321,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,087,000 after purchasing an additional 122,805 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,127,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,581,000 after purchasing an additional 63,989 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,355,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,637,000 after purchasing an additional 320,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,350,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,829 shares in the last quarter.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GTES shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of GTES opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.45 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.