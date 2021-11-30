Roubaix Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 112,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,000. Shoals Technologies Group accounts for about 2.1% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,210,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 304,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 86,750 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,092,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1,412.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 440,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,163,000. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHLS. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.18. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.03 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

