Eii Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Eii Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT opened at $168.85 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $171.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.99%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.