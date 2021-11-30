Eii Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,712 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 40,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 29,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $118,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $481,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRX. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.28. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.13%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

