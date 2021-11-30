Islay Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,264,000 after buying an additional 4,203,927 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,230,000 after buying an additional 1,107,547 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,452,000 after buying an additional 989,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,084,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,118,000 after buying an additional 979,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 38,441.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 833,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,788,000 after buying an additional 831,105 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.99 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HLF shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

