Breiter Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $87.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.27 and a 200-day moving average of $98.21. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.42 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.30.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

