Breiter Capital Management Inc. Invests $216,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 616 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in United Rentals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 17.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on URI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.30.

NYSE URI opened at $357.02 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

