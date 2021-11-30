Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $194.38 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $157.72 and a one year high of $202.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.05%.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

