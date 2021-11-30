Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,858 shares of company stock worth $6,011,502 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $128.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.32 and a 12 month high of $131.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.74 and its 200 day moving average is $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

