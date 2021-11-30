iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 236.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD opened at $77.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.30. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $70.08 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

