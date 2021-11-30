NetApp’s (NTAP) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Fox-Davies Capital cut shares of NetApp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NetApp from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $91.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $94.69.

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $396,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,367 shares of company stock worth $959,134 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in NetApp by 50.7% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 136,186 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 45,814 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

