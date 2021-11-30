iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth $4,057,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 67.2% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $277.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.34. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $216.18 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

