Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 61.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,109 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 0.4% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,809,263 shares of company stock valued at $628,876,536. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $338.03 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $940.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $335.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.