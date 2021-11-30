Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 85,895 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 61.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,895 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.58.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $116.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.92. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

