Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 84,417 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,417 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Getty Realty worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 66.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 66.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.13. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $39.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.61 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.14%.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

