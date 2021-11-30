NuWave Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 52.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 34.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 16,441 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 41,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 20.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 81,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after acquiring an additional 14,013 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.07.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $105.39 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

