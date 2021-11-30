TheStreet Downgrades Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) to D

TheStreet cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $7.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 1.04. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $8.16.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%.

In other news, Director Terry Considine bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

