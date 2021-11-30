BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

BTR Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 43.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $83.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.53. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

