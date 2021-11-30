Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CZMWY shares. HSBC cut Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CZMWY opened at $202.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.01. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52 week low of $128.35 and a 52 week high of $235.50.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

