PegNet Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 49.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. PegNet has a market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $209.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00064279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00072108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00093764 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,575.76 or 0.07886797 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,104.42 or 1.00148894 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

