Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Receives $776.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $776.00.

SARTF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Societe Generale cut shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $776.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SARTF opened at $598.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $661.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $616.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 92.13 and a beta of 0.50. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $359.05 and a 1 year high of $947.00.

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

