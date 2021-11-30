Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

CZMWY opened at $202.50 on Friday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a fifty-two week low of $128.35 and a fifty-two week high of $235.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.01.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

