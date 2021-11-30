Brokerages Set LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Price Target at $86.00

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNXSF. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:LNXSF opened at $58.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.31. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $58.39 and a 12-month high of $80.55.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.