Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Indonesia Energy’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Indonesia Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Indonesia Energy.

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Indonesia Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Indonesia Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.71% of Indonesia Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Indonesia Energy stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. Indonesia Energy has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $11.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

