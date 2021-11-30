Verso Market Capitalization Achieves $6.23 Million (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 30th. One Verso coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges. Verso has a total market capitalization of $6.23 million and approximately $141,637.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verso has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00064279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00072108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00093764 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,575.76 or 0.07886797 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,104.42 or 1.00148894 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

