CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Price Reaches $0.0278 on Top Exchanges

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded down 54.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 69.4% lower against the dollar. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market cap of $16,222.77 and approximately $146.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00054389 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000122 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About CryptoVerificationCoin

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoVerificationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

