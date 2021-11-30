Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HeidelbergCement in a report issued on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HeidelbergCement’s FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

HDELY opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

