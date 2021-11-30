Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on YUMC. Macquarie downgraded shares of Yum China from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.77.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.45. Yum China has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Yum China by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,529 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Yum China by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,207,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,471,000 after acquiring an additional 588,949 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Yum China by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.