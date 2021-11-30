Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $21.49 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 20.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,873 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $21,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 111,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $256.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.37 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $434,441.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,215,861.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total value of $321,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,846 shares of company stock valued at $12,350,399. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

