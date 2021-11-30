5,400 Shares in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Purchased by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMRC. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1,003.0% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 159,675 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 66,364 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 43,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $553.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.37. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

