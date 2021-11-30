Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $352,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 67.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 197,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $238.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $185.54 and a 1 year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

