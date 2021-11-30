eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,294 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,852 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 55.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in eBay by 2.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $649,153,000 after acquiring an additional 197,845 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in eBay by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,889,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $483,747,000 after acquiring an additional 233,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in eBay by 7.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,855,076 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $411,084,000 after acquiring an additional 407,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.04.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $70.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.67. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.67 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 15,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,199,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,252,304. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

