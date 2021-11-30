Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Update

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the October 31st total of 214,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SCKT opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.35. Socket Mobile has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.32 million during the quarter. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 15.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCKT. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Socket Mobile by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Socket Mobile by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

