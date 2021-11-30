Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM) Short Interest Up 191.7% in November

Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, an increase of 191.7% from the October 31st total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of RAM stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95. Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAM. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the third quarter worth about $13,645,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the third quarter worth about $12,100,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the third quarter worth about $10,462,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the third quarter worth about $2,655,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the third quarter worth about $2,523,000.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Aries I Acquisition Corporation is based in the Cayman Islands.

